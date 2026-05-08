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UCSB Softball stays alive at Big West Championship by winning 2 elimination games

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UCSB celebrates Waddell after a home run
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Published 11:18 pm

FULLERTON, Calif. (KEYT) - Refuse to lose! UCSB beat Long Beach State 13-10 and right afterwards defeated Hawai'i 8-6 to advance to the final day at the Big West Championship.

The #3 Gauchos will have to beat host and top-seed Cal State Fullerton twice on Saturday to win the tournament for a second straight year and advance to the NCAA Tournament. First pitch is 1 p.m.

UCSB 13, Long Beach State 10: Ainsley Waddell hit a 3-run home run and drove in 5 runs as the Gauchos eliminated LBSU. UCSB scored 7 first inning runs.

UCSB 8, Hawai'i 6: Bella Fuentes belted a 3-run homer to snap a 3-3 tie in the 3rd inning as the Gauchos avenged an earlier 2-0 tournament loss to the Rainbow Wahine.

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