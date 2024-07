SOLVANG, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped with a gas leak at the New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang July 4.

Fire crews found the non-toxic gas to shut down and isolate the leak without any injuries as repairs are on their way to the business, according to the SBCFD.

The leak was kept to the marketplace and the business has been temporarily closed for repairs, detailed the SBCFD.