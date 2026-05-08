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CIF-SS Baseball playoff brackets: Royals & Dons home; DP, Carp, & Bishop on road

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Dos Pueblos hits the road for D3 playoff game
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Updated
today at 2:34 pm
Published 2:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Baseball First Round Playoffs

Division 3 Friday May 15: Dos Pueblos at Burroughs (Burbank)

Division 4 Thursday May 14:

Grand Terrace at San Marcos

Pacifica at Palm Desert

Hesperia at Rio Mesa

Division 5 Friday May 15:

Loara at Santa Barbara

Mayfair at St. Bonaventure

Division 6 Thursday May 14:

Bloomington at Foothill Tech

Hueneme at Calvary Chapel SA

Division 7 Friday May 15:

Carpinteria at Flintridge Prep

Poly Pasadena at Santa Paula

Division 8 Thursday May 14:

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff

Division 9 Friday May 15:

Redlands Advent at Dunn

SLO Classical at Ojai Valley

Valley Christian Academy at Yucca Valley

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