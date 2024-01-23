Skip to Content
Santa Maria man arrested Thursday in connection with years-long sexual assault investigation

Patricia Martellott
By
today at 12:55 pm
Published 1:04 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 54-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday, Jan. 18, in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving at least two adult victims.

Detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) served search and arrest warrants in the 200 block of W. Williams Street and the 54-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony sexual assault charges detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, two adult victims were identified over the course of their investigation spanning several years and detectives believe there may be additional sexual assault victims associated with their investigation that have not yet reported to law enforcement.

SMPD Detective Bureau is asking anyone who believes that may have information about this still open case to contact Detective Katie McCorkle at 805-928-3781 ext. 2453 or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-928-3781 ext 2677.

