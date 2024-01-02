Two people died and one was transported after head-on collision on Highway 101 Saturday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two people died and one person had major injuries Saturday evening following a head-on collision in the area of Highway 101 northbound at Broadway in Santa Maria.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Maria office, officers were dispatched for a head-on collision on Highway 101 around 11:31 p.m. Saturday evening.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a 2003 Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on the northbound side of Highway 101 at an unknown speed when it collided head-on with a northbound 2013 Toyota Highlander detail CHP.

Both occupants of the Murano were declared dead at the scene and the driver of the Highlander, a 37-year-old Pismo Beach man, was transported with major injuries Marian Medical Center explain CHP.

According to the CHP, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact CHP Public Information Officer Barriga at 805-349-8728.