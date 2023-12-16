800 Hundred families received free food at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s drive-thru distribution in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Over 800 hundred families received free food today at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's drive-thru distribution in Santa Maria today.

Over 600 families in Santa Barbara and Lompoc also received distributions today. This is one one of the last distributions of the year for 2023.

The Foodbank says it's their mission to combat food insecurity. With 61 distribution sites throughout the county they hope to ensure families have food during the holiday season.

Although today's event was meant for vehicles, hundreds of people also walked and stood in line for food necessity.

