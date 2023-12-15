Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s office hosts the 5th Annual Sleeping Bag Drive

Santa Barbara Public Defender's Office
By
today at 11:25 am
Published 11:45 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's office is hosting the 5th Annual Sleeping Bag Drive today in North and South County.

People are welcome to stop by and drop off winter essentials for the homeless population.

Items encouraged to bring include sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, scarves, gloves, socks, undergarments, backpacks, shoes and hygiene products.

People may drop off items at the Public Defender's Office on 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

If in North County, people can drop off items at 312 E. Cook St. Bld. A, Santa Maria.

The community is welcome today from 12 to 2 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content