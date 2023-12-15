Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s office hosts the 5th Annual Sleeping Bag Drive

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's office is hosting the 5th Annual Sleeping Bag Drive today in North and South County.

People are welcome to stop by and drop off winter essentials for the homeless population.

Items encouraged to bring include sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, scarves, gloves, socks, undergarments, backpacks, shoes and hygiene products.

People may drop off items at the Public Defender's Office on 1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara.

If in North County, people can drop off items at 312 E. Cook St. Bld. A, Santa Maria.

The community is welcome today from 12 to 2 p.m.