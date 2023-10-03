Three Lompoc residents arrested Tuesday in connection with June 2022 homicide

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police Officers arrested three residents of Lompoc on Tuesday in connection with a Jun. 12, 2022, shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The 56-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she recovered from her injuries and was eventually discharged.

During the investigation into the shooting, Lompoc Police Department detectives developed information that led to the arrest of a 20-year-old, a 19-year-old who was 17 at the time, and a 16-year-old who was 15 at the time detail Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police Department, two of the men were already in custody on unrelated charges and the third was arrested at the Lompoc Police Department.

All three Lompoc residents were booked on charges that include murder, assault with a firearm, and allegations of personal use of a firearm relay Lompoc Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Magallon at 805-736-2341 extension 8120.