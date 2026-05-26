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Two Bishop Diego Cardinals are set to soar to next level

CARDINALS REACTION.00_00_09_21.Still001
All smiles at signing ceremony
By
New
Published 7:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Bishop Diego High School celebrated student-athletes Sam Crawford and Jaymi Coronado at a signing ceremony inside the Brick House.

Sam Crawford signs with Wheaton College in Illinois to play football. He will join his older brother Luke Crawford (San Marcos High School graduate) on the team.

Jaymi Coronado will play basketball at Augustana College in Illinois. Coronado helped the Cardinals win a CIF-Southern Section title this past season.

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Mike Klan

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