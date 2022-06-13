Lompoc Police investigate shooting that left one man dead, one woman injured

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a female injured on Sunday night, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

This is the city's third homicide of the year. The most recent occurred on June 5, when a man was also fatally shot.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East Prune Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday to find two subjects who had suffered gunshot wounds in the building's carport, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Joseph Lujan, 43, was declared dead at the scene, and the 56-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital. She was declared in stable condition as of Monday morning, Arias told News Channel 3-12.

There were no known suspects in the case as of Monday morning and no arrest had been made.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Lompoc police at 805-736-2341.