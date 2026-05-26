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San Marcos parts ways with head baseball coach

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The Royals are looking for their third baseball coach in 3 years
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Published 4:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos High School is once again looking for a new head baseball coach after parting ways with Richard Schroeder.

The Royals were co-Channel League champions this past year under Schroeder.

Schroeder coached just one year after taking over for Wes Ghan Gibson who resigned in June of 2025.

Despite the recent coaching carousel the Royals baseball team has won four Channel League titles in the past six years and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Championship game in 2023.

The school is searching for a new head coach. For those interested, please contact Athletic Director Aaron Solis at asolis@sbunified.org. Resumes will be accepted until Sunday June 7th with interviews taking place on June 11th.

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Mike Klan

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