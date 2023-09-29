Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Sheriff’s Office releases identity of body discovered along Harris Grade Road on Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
today at 3:28 pm
Published 3:37 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the person whose body was discovered along Harris Grade Road Tuesday night as 32-year-old Jazmine Diane Montague of Lompoc.

Montague's death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division as a suspicious death detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information and remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's tipline at 805-681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
body discovered
criminal investigation
KEYT
lompoc
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content