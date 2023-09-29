Sheriff’s Office releases identity of body discovered along Harris Grade Road on Tuesday

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the person whose body was discovered along Harris Grade Road Tuesday night as 32-year-old Jazmine Diane Montague of Lompoc.

Montague's death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division as a suspicious death detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information and remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff's tipline at 805-681-4171 or at SBSheriff.org.