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Foresters outslug Saints to run win streak to 7 games

sters
Big offensive night leads to road win
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Published 11:13 pm

LOS ANGELES Calif. (KEYT) - Caleb Hoover slugged a 3-run home run and drove in 5 runs as Santa Barbara outlasted Arroyo Seco 13-9 for their seventh consecutive win.

The Foresters banged out 16 hits with six players collecting multi-hit games with Hoover leading the charge with 3.

The Foresters are now 11-1 on the year.

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Mike Klan

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