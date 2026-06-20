Santa Barbara fans pack watch parties to cheer on Team USA during World Cup match against Australia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Soccer fever swept across Santa Barbara Friday as fans gathered at restaurants, sports bars and breweries to cheer on Team USA during its World Cup matchup against Australia.

Clad in red, white and blue, supporters filled venues across the city, creating an atmosphere that rivaled the excitement inside the stadium.

Cheers erupted with every scoring chance and chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” echoed throughout packed watch parties as fans watched the Americans take on the Socceroos.

Of course, there were several Australian fans as well.

For many, the experience was about more than just the game.

“It’s just different watching it with everyone else,” said one fan. “When the U.S. scores, the whole place erupts.”

The World Cup has turned local gathering spots into community hubs, bringing together families, friends and soccer fans of all ages.

“You feel connected to everyone here, even people you don’t know,” another supporter said. “It’s a really cool experience.”

Local businesses have also benefited from the excitement, with crowds arriving early and filling tables throughout the afternoon.

Watch parties have been popping up throughout Santa Barbara County as the world’s biggest sporting event captures the attention of the Central Coast.

Fans say the shared experience is what makes the tournament special.

From every cheer to every goal, supporters say watching together creates memories that go far beyond the final score.

The World Cup continues in the coming days, with fans expected to gather once again to cheer on Team USA as the tournament moves deeper into group play.