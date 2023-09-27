Sheriff’s Office investigating body discovered off Harris Grade Road Tuesday night

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday night in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the scene around 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday and discovered "an obviously deceased person" off the side of Harris Grade Road.

Deputies secured the area overnight as detectives continued their investigation which remains in the early stages relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the person is pending notification of their next of kin and anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150 or you can use their tipline to remain anonymous at 805-681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.