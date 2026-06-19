Juneteenth Celebrated in Santa Barbara Loudly and Proudly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – This year marks 161 years since the abolishment of slavery in the United States, and Black communities around the country hosted Juneteenth events to celebrate, even here on the Central Coast.

Juneteenth Santa Barbara, a non-profit that focuses on uplifting the city's Black community, hosted its "Love For The People" celebration on Friday at Plaza Del Mar. The event gathered local Black artists, creators, and vendors to create a space of diversity and inclusion.

Local vendors like Charlotte Gullap-Moore say the holiday's recognition means everything.

"The fact that we have people not just in Santa Barbara but from Northern California, Southern California here to enjoy Santa Barbara and our Juneteeth is so magical and it means a lot. And this is what it looks like when everyone is given the same ability equitably," said Gullap-Moore.

Friday was Juneteenth Santa Barbara's eighth year hosting the event for the public, and it something that continues to grow with every coming year.

"Just look at the positive joy. And the fact that there's an element that doesn't want for all of us to thrive together, makes no sense," said Gullap-Moore. "It's like a piece of cancer, and we can't let that cancer spread."

For more information and future events, visit Juneteenth Santa Barbara.

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