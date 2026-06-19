U.S. Soccer Fans Gather in Orcutt and Celebrate World Cup Victory

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - Dozens of soccer fans gathered in Orcutt Friday afternoon to cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) take on Australia in the World Cup.

For several hours beginning before 10 a.m., members of American Outlaws Santa Maria, joined other soccer fans to packed Old Town Biergarten.

"The vibe here is awesome to have all these people celebrating soccer and U.S. soccer," said American Outlaws Santa Maria President Gabe Fabela. "We're cheering on our national team. To have the World Cup here in the U.S. is pretty special, almost once in a generation, so we're just happy to all get together and cheer on the USA."

Founded in 2011, American Outlaws Santa Maria is one of more than 100 chapters of the parent American Outlaws organization that is the largest supporters group for the United States Men's and Women's National Soccer Teams.

With fans of all ages on hand, the USMNT gave the fans plenty to cheer about, especially early in the game.

Playing in Seattle, the USMNT scored two first half goals and went on to not only earn a 2-0 victory over Australia, it also clinched a spot into the "knockout round' of the World Cup.

Friday's victory follows an impressive tournament opening 4-1 victory over Paraguay last Friday, which marked the most goals the team has ever scored in a World Cup game.

For local soccer fans, they said watching the USMNT succeed on the biggest stage is sports has been an extraordinary experience.

"The opening match was a dream," said Fabela. "That's probably the best I've ever seen the U.S. team play in my lifetime. We were joking around that they woke up and chose to be Brazil. I mean, the way that they were playing together and then to carried on."

Old Town Biergarten is small beer-oriented bar located in Old Town Orcutt that has become the official World Cup watch site for American Outlaws Santa Maria.

"A lot of people came here," said fan Robert Chavez. "It's a good turnout today. It brings together a lot of soccer fans coming together, which is nice. It's just a great atmosphere, especially since it's a local thing. Finally, we get people from around here coming to watch soccer and it's great."

The business is not only showing all of the USMNT games during the World Cup, but also all the Mexico games as well.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.