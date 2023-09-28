Post Pandemic High Schools on the Central Coast open Wellness Center’s after mental health crisis

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- In response to the mental health crisis post pandemic the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District began the Wellness Center initiative.

The Wellness Centers provide students with opportunities to speak to a school counselor and crisis intervention consultant before school, after and during lunch hours.

Students can come in to take time to decompress and refocus.

The Wellness Center also provides students with internal and external mental health resources.

Students can join in on healthy activities such as; yoga, meditation, poetry and painting.

They will so learn coping skills to help their depression and anxiety when at home.

Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley have already launched their Wellness Centers and are open for students.

The district hopes to open one in each campus by the end of the year.