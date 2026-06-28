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Santa Barbara Police investigate assault with deadly weapon

KEYT
By
today at 1:12 pm
Published 1:26 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon case that happened just before 1:30 Sunday morning at the 300 block of Milpas Street.

SBPD officers found a victim suffering from stab wounds and helped him to Cottage Hospital after the attack.

The 21-year-old man needed further medical treatment from the stabbing and while no threat to public safety is present, an investigation remains ongoing.

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