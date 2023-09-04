First responders on the scene of vehicle and train collision in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vehicle accident between a vehicle and a train near the intersection of Highway 1 and Brown Road in Guadalupe. No injuries have been reported.

The single female driver of the sedan exited the vehicle safely before the train collided with the sedan detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, after a single-vehicle accident resulted in a sedan resting on the tracks, a passenger Amtrak train with 95 people on board struck the car and pushed it around 600 feet.

The incident was first reported at 4:49 p.m. on Monday and an investigation is currently underway detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.