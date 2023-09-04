Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

First responders on the scene of vehicle and train collision in Guadalupe

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 5:28 pm
Published 5:35 pm

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vehicle accident between a vehicle and a train near the intersection of Highway 1 and Brown Road in Guadalupe. No injuries have been reported.

The single female driver of the sedan exited the vehicle safely before the train collided with the sedan detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, after a single-vehicle accident resulted in a sedan resting on the tracks, a passenger Amtrak train with 95 people on board struck the car and pushed it around 600 feet.

Image

The incident was first reported at 4:49 p.m. on Monday and an investigation is currently underway detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
GUADALUPE
KEYT
safety
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
train and vehicle collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content