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Paso Robles Fire tend to structure fire

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 1:47 pm
Published 1:48 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services put out a house fire at the 600 block of Brookhill Drive just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Initial fire crews found smoke and fire inside the home's garage as the fire spread to the living room of the home, according to the PRFES.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby home and prevented smoke and water damage upon arrival, according to the PRFES.

The homeowners and their dog safely evacuated after a neighbor let them know of the fire at the time, according to the PRFES.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the PRFES.

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