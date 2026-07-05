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Fire

Crews battle 15-acre grass fire in SLO County

CAL FIRE SLO
By
New
today at 1:06 pm
Published 1:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews alongside the SLO City Fire Department worked to fight a 15-acre grass fire near O'Conner Way in SLO County.

The fire first broke out just before noon and CAL FIRE SLO crews asked drivers to avoid the area for emergency personnel to reach it safely.

Forward progress of the fire stopped at 15 acres just before 1:30 p.m. and more information on the response will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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