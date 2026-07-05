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Local Forecast

Warming ahead, Monday July 6th forecast

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Published 4:01 pm

The southerly flow of tropical clouds cleared across the region today, leaving us with just ight patchy fog and comfortable temperatures. We expect to see the marine layer build along the coast for the overnight and in to early Monday. The low clouds should clear most coastal areas by mid day and that means ample sunshine for the start of the new work week. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and even a few low 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, the sub tropics are really warming up and Monsoon season is in full swing. We will need to keep a close eye on what's stirring to our south. At this time nothing appears to be very organized to form any significant tropical storm or hurricane. But, moisture could still be ample enough to warrant threats for showers or thunderstorms through much of the Western United States. High pressure is expected to build and develop in to a ridge for much of West Coast and this will lead to some northerly flow developing which could produce some Sundowner winds for our coastal ranges, especially the Gaviota region. With the building high pressure, our onshore flow will weaken enough to allow for warming temperatures and we could very well see some triple digits by mid week in our warmest locations. A Heat Advisory will go in to effect for Tuesday and last through Thursday evening for all inland valleys and foothills. Coastal regions will see the daily fog routine weaken just enough to allow for some warming, but still stay much cooler than inland areas. Again, the wildcard will be how much tropical moisture pushes northward and we will stay on top of it just in case something significant threatens the region.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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