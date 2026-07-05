World Cup Fans Cheer on their Teams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) World cup fans packed bars with big TV screen on Sunday to watch Mexico vs. England.

Fans jumped up and down in the standing room only Press Room when it was clear the finale would be 2-3.

Some bars including Dargan's had to send customers away or have them wait until people left to make room for more.

Everyone seemed to be having a good time during the match.

" I felt like the referee had some very bad calls but we persevered we got through it was going to be a tough game, anyway Mexico fought super hard, but we made it through I can't believe it, England said Rylan Boyle.

Maya Fuentes wore the colors of both teams.

"It is really excited I really hadn't participated in a lot of soccer watching as of recent but this world cup I feel like has brought a lot of people together," said Fuentes.

"Tomorrow's a big day as well big game tomorrow this place get's really fun for the world cup it has been fund working," said Dargan's Doorman Santiago Arevalo.

The next game is U.S. vs. Belgium in Seatlle starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.

And you can bet the bars and pubs will be packed.

After all they are the real winners thanks to the customers enjoying competition.