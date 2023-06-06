Leadership Lompoc Valley honors Angel Ramos for his service to the community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Leadership Lompoc Valley presented the Dick DeWees Leadership Award to Angel Ramos on Friday.

Ramos was initially selected for the award in 2021, but the pandemic and associated restrictions limited the chance to celebrate Ramos' contributions to the community.

Ramos was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico and moved with his parents to Lompoc in 1962. He graduated from Lompoc High School in 1967.

In 1970, Ramos was drafted into the U. S. Army where he served for two years as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg.

Upon his return to Lompoc in 1972, Ramos married Martha and they eventually welcomed their son, Michael, and their daughter, Crystal.

Ramos supported his family by working as an auto body technician until he was faced with the need to change careers.

In 2009, Ramos started volunteering at the Catholic Charities Food Pantry and by 2011, he was the Food Pantry Coordinator.

For the next decade Ramos oversaw significant improvements, coordinated volunteers, managed a move into a larger location, all while maintaining food distribution for those in need.

Part of the improvements made during his tenure included notable equipment improvements such as an electric pallet jack, refrigerator trailer, power generator, forklift, and box truck.

Ramos retired from Catholic Charities in 2021 and has been traveling and enjoying time with his family. In fact, Martha and Angel will celebrate 51 years of marriage in July of this year.