Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides update on Melody Market shooting in March

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives released the name of the Santa Maria Police (SMPD) officer involved in a shooting at Melody Market on Mar. 25 of this year.

Three-year SMPD veteran Officer Antonio Peña was involved in the shooting while a customer of the market.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released another video camera angle of the shooting available here. Viewer discretion is advised.

The off-duty officer was with his family when he identified himself as a police officer and ordered Manuel Reyes Rios to stop shooting and surrender.

When the 19-year-old Rios continued to fire, Officer Peña opened fire resulting in Rios' death, detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Apr. 7, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released additional information about the shooting including footage of the events from one of the market's cameras.

This remains and ongoing investigation and detectives encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. You can also provide information anonymously by calling the tip line at 805-681-4171.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

