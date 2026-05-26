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Santa Barbara Police investigate suspicious May 8 death

KEYT/SBPD
By
today at 2:53 pm
Published 2:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Police are investigating a suspicious May 8 death after they found a woman dead on the beach near Cabrillo.

Vesna Prepolec, was found dead on the beach and the SBPD is now asking the public for any information on her.

Those with such information are asked to contact Detective Baca at the following number.

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