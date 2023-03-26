Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:00 am
Published 10:32 am

One person is dead following a shooting at a market in Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ORCUTT, Calif. – A shooting involving an off-duty Santa Maria police officer outside of Melody Mini Market in Orcutt Saturday night ended with the death of one person.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies responded to the small market at 130 E. Foster Road just after 8 p.m.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The off-duty officer was on scene when deputies arrived and cooperated with responding law enforcement according to Lieutenant Jarrett Morris of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department. The identity of the involved officer will be released at a later time.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department is currently conducting an investigation of the incident and asks anyone with information to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150 or you can remain anonymous and report your information at their tipline at 805-681-4171.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
orcutt
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office
shooting
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content