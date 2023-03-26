One person is dead following a shooting at a market in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A shooting involving an off-duty Santa Maria police officer outside of Melody Mini Market in Orcutt Saturday night ended with the death of one person.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies responded to the small market at 130 E. Foster Road just after 8 p.m.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The off-duty officer was on scene when deputies arrived and cooperated with responding law enforcement according to Lieutenant Jarrett Morris of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department. The identity of the involved officer will be released at a later time.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department is currently conducting an investigation of the incident and asks anyone with information to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150 or you can remain anonymous and report your information at their tipline at 805-681-4171.