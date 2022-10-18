Skip to Content
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February, according to the police department.

Delacruz was shot and killed at the 1100 block of North H Street in Lompoc on Feb. 19.

The first suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested for the murder in March, according to the police department.

Then on Tuesday, officers arrested the 17-year-old for murder and participation in a criminal street gang and for his role in the fatal shooting of Delacruz. The teen was already in custody for an unrelated charge, so he was rebooked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on new charges, the police department said.

