Lompoc Police identify 37-year-old man killed in shooting over the weekend

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning as 37-year-old Maurilio De La Cruz.

Over the weekend, at around 12:51 a.m.,officers responded to a call near the 1000 block of North H Street.

Upon arrival, police officers found De La Cruz with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was transported to the local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, officers are investigating the incident.

They ask anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.

