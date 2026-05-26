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San Luis Obispo County

Man arrested for felony resisting arrest after brief standoff on Madonna Road Saturday evening

KEYT
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today at 5:54 pm
Published 6:04 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A 55-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony resisting arrest after he refused to leave a local business, stated that he had a firearm, and said he wanted to be killed by officers.

On May 23, around 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Madonna Road for a man refusing to leave a business in the area stated a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man, later identified as a 55-year-old unhoused man, who began shouting that responding officers should not come near him shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 55-year-old stated multiple times that he had a firearm and wanted to officers to kill him.

After 20 minutes of negotiations, the man still refused to comply with orders from officers at the scene and when he reached into a pack he was wearing on his waist, officers deployed a less-than-lethal munition made of dense foam detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The foam slug hit the man in the leg and he was taken into custody without further incident explained the local police agency.

San Luis Obispo Police Department noted that officers did not locate a firearm after a search and no officers were injured during the response.

The 55-year-old was taken to the hospital for further treatment of minor injuries sustained during the response and he was later booked for felony resisting arrest and local misdemeanor warrants stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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