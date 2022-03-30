Lompoc Police arrest 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting Maurilio De La Cruz

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department said officers arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing Maurilio De La Cruz on Feb. 19, 2022.

The 18-year-old was identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation following the shooting, and on Wednesday police arrested him near the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue, according to the department.

Police said that the man peacefully surrendered, and he was booked into Lompoc Jail for murder.

