Santa Maria COVID-19 testing site temporarily closing starting Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The county COVID-19 testing site at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be temporarily closed for one week beginning on Friday because of a scheduling conflict, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fairpark was shut down last week, on June 29.

The testing site closure will last from Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 16, according to Ryyn Schumacher, public health assistant deputy director.

For alternate testing options, contact your primary care physician, visit a local pharmacy, or click here.

The testing site will be temporarily moved to the parking lot at 500 West Foster Road in Santa Maria during the week of July 17-22, according to Schumacher. Click here to request a testing appointment at this temporary location.

The COVID-19 testing bus will be at the Santa Maria Fairpark on July 23.

Home testing kits are available for pick up in-person and online by clicking here.