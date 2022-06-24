Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close next week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will close down after its final day of vaccinations Wednesday, June 29, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The department said that "due to significantly decreased utilization," the clinic will close after a year of operation, serving the greater Santa Maria community with nearly 20,000 vaccinations administered.

However, the Fairpark will continue to host a testing site complete with treatment options, according to the department.

County Public Health said it encourages community members to continue utilizing the Fairpark for first, second, and booster doses through the closure date.

“Our partnerships with the State and Optum Serve have been vital in bringing access to these life-saving vaccines to our north county community,” said County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. “We highly encourage all community members to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination series and take advantage of the last week of the Fairpark.”

The site will not offer vaccines for children under five years of age, however, the department said it highly encourage families with children under five to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical provider as soon as possible.

County Public Health said that options for vaccinations in Santa Maria will remain available through health care providers and pharmacies.

Click here to find nearby vaccination sites for your primary series or boosters.