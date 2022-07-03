Santa Maria Police respond to a shooting Saturday Night on East Main Street

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Saturday Night Santa Maria Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 200th block of East Main Street.

The man was a 66 year old that was injured in front of Louie B's Bar. He was immediately taken to the hospital there at the hospital he passed away.

This is the fourth homicide in Santa Maria this year.

Santa Maria Police say the investigation is still on going and are on the early stages. Detectives have been working throughout the day.



“We're just seeing an unprecedented trend of violence throughout the state, perhaps even country. We need to help the community as these problems are occurring throughout our community. The individual who was arrested, he had been in contact with law enforcement previously yesterday. And again, it's just we need the calls. We need to help get people troubled people off the streets before these crimes occur," said . Lieutenant Russ Mengel of the Santa Maria Police Department.