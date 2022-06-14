Allan Hancock College to offer 2-year degree programs exclusively at Lompoc campus this fall

LOMPOC, Calif. - New degree programs can be completed exclusively at the Lompoc Valley Center starting this fall, allowing Lompoc residents to earn a two-year degree in their community.

"Having that associate can be a life changing opportunity and having that opportunity local completely changes the dynamics for so many in our community," said Lompoc Mayor, Jenelle Osborne.

“When a student graduate from a high school in Lompoc Valley or the San Ynez Valley, if they want to come to Lompoc Valley Center, they'll be able to finish their complete degree at the Lompoc Valley Center," said Allan Hancock President, Kevin Walthers.

Some degree programs include Business Administration, Math and Science, Psychology and Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The majority of classes are offered on-campus and in-person during the day and evening to accommodate students' schedule.

"These courses are going to be guaranteed to run regardless of the enrollment," said Dean of Academic Affairs, Sean Abel.

“That makes it easier for students who have complicated schedules with work, child childcare, family obligations to know that they can count on the classes being available that they will need to get a degree here in Lompoc," said Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Gregg Hart.

Classes for the 2022 fall semester begin August 15th.

For more information on the various degree programs, click here.