Police arrest 24-year-old Santa Maria man for attempt murder following machete assault

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police arrested a 24-year-old Santa Maria man early Saturday morning for attempted murder with a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The department said the dispatch received multiple calls of a fight on the 300 block of east Monroe just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to find a victim in the street who was suffering from multiple lacerations from a machete assault, according to the department.

An ambulance took the male victim, 24, to Marian Regional Medical Center, but later a Calstar helicopter transported him to Cottage Hospital, according to police.

The police department said the victim's current condition is unknown.

After finding additional evidence of the crime, officers said they detained multiple people leaving the area where detectives then arrived to assist in the investigation.

A 24-year-old Santa Maria man was deemed the suspect after police conducted numerous interviews with witnesses, and the machete used in the assault was found nearby, according to the department.

Police said they arrested the 24-year-old and booked him for attempted murder at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail of 2,000,000.

Santa Maria detectives said they are continuing work on this investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact the police department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.