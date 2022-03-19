New Old Town Orcutt business hopes to bring unity to the community

ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt resident, Simone Laurent, has opened her dream shop ‘Living Energy Crystals’ on Clark Avenue in Old Town Orcutt.

“I am so thrilled to be opening in Old Orcutt” said owner and long-time Orcutt resident, Simone Laurent.

Simone says she is grateful to not only live in Orcutt but to also now work in Orcutt.

“This has been a dream of mine for many years” said Simone.

Simone has been a resident of Orcutt for 15 years and has been selling crystals out of her home since 2020.

“I really felt the call to open up a space for the community” said Simone.

She hopes this store will be more than a shop but also a space for togetherness, support, and empowerment.

“This I hope will be more than just crystals. It’s going to be a space for people to come and get the support that they need” said Simone.

Living Energy Crystals will be hosting crystal introduction classes and meditation workshops for the community.

“Right now it’s more important than ever to focus on mental, emotional and spiritual well-being” said the owner.

Simone's goal is to bring high-quality, hand-selected crystals to the community at affordable prices.

The shop is located at 235 E. Clark Ave. in Suit B across from Far Western Tavern.

For more information on Living Energy Crystals, click here.