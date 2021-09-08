Funeral Mass for long-serving parish priest and leader at Santa Maria’s oldest Catholic Church

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A funeral Mass was held Wednesday morning for a long-serving priest at Santa Maria's oldest Catholic church.

Reverend Monsignor James Colberg died last week at Marian Regional Medical Center at age 92.

Rev. Msgr. Colberg was Pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria for 25 years.

He retired in 1999 but continued to serve the parish up until his death.

The main celebrant of the funeral Mass was Bishop Robert Barron representing the Santa Barbara Region for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Several priests from other parishes were also in attendance.

Msgr. Colberg was ordained in 1955 and spent most of his early years as a priest in the Los Angeles area.

He was also a high school teacher and administrator.

He is being laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery.