Suspect in Santa Maria murder apprehended in Las Vegas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria man suspected in a shooting that left a man dead in May has been arrested in Las Vegas.

The Santa Maria Police Department announced Thursday that Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of 19-year-old Angel Merino Gonzalez of Guadalupe.

Gonzalez was found shot in the area of North Lincoln and West Mill streets in Santa Maria on May 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alaniz was identified as a suspect and Santa Maria police asked the public for help locating him.

The police department said detectives tracked Alaniz to Las Vegas where he was taken into custody with the help of local law enforcement. A search warrant was also issued, police said.

Alaniz is currently in a Nevada jail while he awaits extradition to California to face charges for murder.

The shooting remains under investigation and the police department is urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.