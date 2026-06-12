Santa Barbara man arrested Friday morning after vehicle theft, attempted carjacking and burglary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Santa Barbara man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle, attempting a carjacking with a cell phone, and forcing their way into a home on Carrillo Street.

On June 12, around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cliff Drive for a reported stolen vehicle stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, around 15 minutes later an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the first block of North Milpas Street and the driver accelerated toward the officer in an attempt to ram into him.

The officer was able to successfully avoid the vehicle and it collided with a parked vehicle nearby before fleeing the area detailed the local police department.

Shortly after, the suspected driver approached a woman sitting in her vehicle near the intersection of Salinas Street and Gutierrez Street and pointed a cell phone at her in a manner intended to mimic a firearm as he attempted to take possession of the vehicle explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The woman safely drove away and immediately contacted local police shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

While responding to the reported attempted carjacking, a caller shared that the same man had forced his way into a home in the 900 block of East Carrillo Street noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to local police, the man left that residence and attempted to break into another home in the 1000 block of East Canon Perdido Street.

Officers responded to the area, located the suspect, later identified as a 25-year-old Santa Barbara man, and were able to get the man to surrender without further incident stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

There is no continued threat to the general public and no one was injured during the early morning spree shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465.