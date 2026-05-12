Name Change for Calle Cesar Chavez Brings Out Several Options

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Advisory Council has taken the first steps to change the name of Calle Cesar Chavez Street in Santa Barbara.

It got that name in 2000 with community support to change a portion of Salsipuedes Street, south of Gutierrez to Cabrillo Blvd. to Calle Cesar Chavez.

Recently, it was revealed the late United Farm Workers leader was accused of committing rape and having sex with underaged girls. Many cities and counties have since removed the name Cesar Chavez from schools, government buildings and other places where he was once honored.

In Santa Barbara, Chavez has history and visited the region often, event assisting in teaching at UC Santa Barbara about the farmworkers union efforts and Chicano culture.

At Monday's meeting, historian Michael Montenegro presented some background on Salsipuedes street.

The council decided to forward options to the Santa Barbara City Council for a full discussion. If the street is renamed it could be: Si se Puede, Calle Dolores Huerta or a name chosen by the Coastal Band of Chumash Indians.

The tribe has not been contacted but outreach will be taking place.

The city council can also come up with its own name. No date for that meeting has been set at this time.

Some business owners in the area were not happy with the proposed change because of the cost to replace signs and business materials with the current address in place.

One suggested the street return to its original name Salsipuedes and not be changed again.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)