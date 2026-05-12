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Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Mural Program Brings Student Back as Mentor

PATRICIA MARTELLLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 11:42 am
Published 11:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - His murals started in parks — now they're inside City Hall.

Ricardo Venegas began as a student in a Santa Barbara Arts Alliance youth mentorship program painting murals in neighborhood parks.

Those early projects helped launch his path as a working mural artist.

He has returned as a mentor, guiding students through ongoing mural projects.

Murals created by program participants are now on display inside City Hall after being installed last week.

Program leaders say the installation reflects growing recognition of youth-created public art across the city.

Graduates are actively stepping back into the program to help lead new students.

What began on park walls is now being recognized in one of the city's most visible civic spaces.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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