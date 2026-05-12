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Local Forecast

Misty Tuesday morning, tracking a mild workweek

By
today at 4:04 am
Published 5:01 am

We start the morning with dense fog producing misting for many beach areas. Tale it slow and have low beams on through major highways. Expect a rather slow clearing trend as mostly sunny skies prevail by midday and after lunch for most. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s at the coast and 80s inland.

May Gray will be the name of the weather pattern each and every morning through the weekend. Expect another round of fog Wednesday morning. Fog will be less dense but still dangerous for some fog-prone areas. Temperatures look rinse and repeat if not a few degrees of a cooling trend. Winds remain light & marine waters are calm.

Overcast skies turn to sunshine by lunch Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures are near average and minimal change is expected through the weekend. Mid 70s on board for most beach areas and slightly warmer inland. No watches, warnings or advisories to worry about.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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