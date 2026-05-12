Mission Canyon Residents Prepare for Fires, Wind Events and Evacuations with a Full Community Meeting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - The densely populated Mission Canyon Community in Santa Barbara is not new to fire dangers, alerts or worries.

That's why it makes it a point to get ahead of the concerns each year, which may not always be the same.

Seventeen years ago, the Jesusita Fire came from across town to burn through many homes and a portion of the Botanic Gardens.

The residents in this beautiful location snuggled next to the hills behind the Santa Barbara Mission are working closely to be as fire safe as possible.

In June, a special chipping program will take place in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Fire Safe Council.

At the annual Mission Canyon Homeowners Association meeting recently there were serious concerns about brush clearing now before hotter weather and winds. Also a worry about evacuation routes and public alerts during an emergency.

The roads are very tight in the area.

A new concern is a proposed eight-story housing plan behind the Mission which some residents say will add to the traffic, especially during an emergency evacuation.

The meeting was attended by many area residents county and city fire leaders, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Kristin Sneddon and County Supervisor Roy Lee.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)