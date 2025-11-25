Farmers Rebound from Heavy Rain, Produce Demand Expected Ahead of Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Farmers Market is expecting one of its busiest days of the year on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and this year it may be slightly more challenging after historic rains recently.

Many growers have spent extra time washing and prepping their produce including lettuce, spinach, kale, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower.

All will be in demand for holiday side dishes and stuffing recipes.

On Saturday, the crowds were loading up in downtown Santa Barbara, with even bunches of fresh flowers selling briskly.

The Tuesday market covers several blocks and many farmers are bringing out extra boxes.

Tom Sheppard with Sheppard Farms says he will have 300 pounds of green beans for sale. He strung them up this month to keep them from falling in the mud during the rain.

