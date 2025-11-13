The ‘Spirit of Isla Vista’ Tested by Proposed Music Ban During Deltopia

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - A town hall meeting brought out many sides of life in Isla Vista Wednesday night where a proposed ban on amplified music was discussed.

It would go into place the week after the Spring Break during an unpermitted event known as Deltopia. It draws thousands of locals and out-of-towners every year to the densely packed community.

Many residents are UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students, but there are year-round permanent residents and families who have built a life in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County. It is not a city.

The Isla Vista Community Services District, The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, and UC Santa Barbara – both student leaders and staff realize Deltopia is a massive event with few barriers.

The 72-hour proposed ban on amplified music being advanced by the Sheriff's Department is on a timeline to go to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in January to be on the books by the time the event takes place in the Spring.

Many of those commenting said it would have a negative effect and impact the "spirit of Isla Vista."

One speaker said these events are organic and make the area special for the time they are living there.

Some long-time residents say it is hard to live with these massive events, for their families and just generally getting in and out of their homes.

There were also historic information listings on arrests, citations, thousands of dollars in costs every year, injuries, and deaths.

