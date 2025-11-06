Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Land Use Changes Come as a Concern for Carpinteria

A new proposal for more housing needs some land use designations that have Carpinteria residents worried.
Santa Barbara County
By
today at 11:43 am
Published 11:49 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - There could be some more high density housing in some areas of the South Coast, including around Carpinteria. 

Some locations mapped out for the changes are controversial.

The California Coastal Commission is discussing the Santa Barbara County plan to rezone locations on Bailard Ave., Via Real and Foothill. 

It's about 31 acres in total.

The Carpinteria City Council is concerned about the impacts on parking, traffic, population and city services with the additional homes and the needs linked to those sites.

The Commission is meeting in Sacramento.

Public comments are being take via Zoom to speak to the commissioners prior to the discussion and vote.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

