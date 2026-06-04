Skip to Content
Ventura County

Thousand Oaks man charged in connection with May burglary at Dos Vientos grocery store

KEYT
By
today at 4:02 pm
Published 4:22 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Randall Sellner was charged with one count of burglary in connection with a May burglary at a grocery store in the Dos Vientos neighborhood of Thousand Oaks.

On May 17, deputies were dispatched to a reported commercial burglary at a small grocery store in the Dos Vientos neighborhood of Thousand Oaks stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned that a man had forced his way into the business and stole money and a large amount of California Lottery scratchers shared the local Sheriff's Office.

After a collaborative effort amongst the Sheriff's Office East County Detective Bureau, the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit, and the Security and Law Enforcement Division of the California Lottery, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Randall Sellner of Thousand Oaks shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On May 29, detectives served a search warrant at Sellner's home and additional evidence linking him to the earlier burglary was discovered at the scene noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, Sellner was located hiding underneath his grandmother's bed and he was taken into custody and booked on a charge of burglary detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 2, Sellner was arraigned on a charge of burglary and multiple special allegations and enhancements and he remains in custody with bail set at $15,000 explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.