Bowl Show Ends with ZZ Top and a Surprise Guest

today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The final show of the Santa Barbara Bowl season ended with classic rockers last night.

Coming in with their famous long beards, ZZ Top wowed the audience with their hits that date back to the 1970's.

They performed with a colorful set, specially crafted guitars including one with fur on it, and had many sing along songs such as "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin".

For fans leaving the bowl last night it was a thrilling end to the season.

"The weather was good, the crowd was good. The drinks could be a little cheaper, but all in all a great night," said musician Maitland Ward.

DJ and Entertainer Scott Topper said, "ZZ Top was the first concert I ever went to in Philadelphia at the spectrum. It's amazing. The sparkly outfits, the bubbles, the felt guitars. It was was just incredibly awesome."

Prior to ZZ Top hitting the stage, the opening act was Night Ranger.

And a surprise guest, Chubby Checker came up to sing "The Twist", a song he debuted in 1960.

The bowl concerts begin again in the spring.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

